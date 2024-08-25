Why do our friends have more friends than we do? How do you book the best available seats on a plane? And if jogging for ten minutes adds eight minutes to our life expectancy, should we still go jogging?

Why do most attractive people tend to display themselves on a beach (or even gym)?

I have been fascinated with game theory since my IIMB days (prisoner's dilemma is still the most cringy experiment I often run on teenage kids 😺) - but using game theory principles to stay happy? Well, trust an economist to serve you a mixed cocktail 😄.

Former chief economist of the World Bank and leading economics professor, Kaushik Basu's new book 'Reason to be Happy' is a wonderful read on staying happy using the principles of game theory and clear thinking.

This book is meant to show both why we have reason to be happy, and why we must reason to be happy.



When dealing with the real world, it's often not enough to act logically - you must be able to put yourself in the shoes of a clever competitor and think about how they might respond.

Sharing 7 big ideas and 3 key practical TODOs from the book - exclusively available here!

Game theory and logical reasoning are powerful but underused tools for achieving happiness and success in life. By applying strategic thinking to our everyday choices and interactions, we can make better decisions and find more contentment.

As Basu notes, "reasoning with ourselves, and trying to be completely honest when doing so" can be one of the most potent recipes for happiness.

The only thing certain is how little we know

Emotions Can Hinder Clear Thinking

Our ability to reason falters when we have to apply logic to emotive matters. In experiments, people struggle to assess the logic of statements involving sensitive topics, even when the logical structure is identical to neutral statements they can easily evaluate.

Becoming aware of our emotional blocks can help us think more clearly about important issues.

The moral intention is useful because it inspires us to step beyond the game and talk and campaign and change the rules and reach long-term agreements.

Seek Truth Objectively, Act Morally

We should strive to analyze facts and seek truth as objectively as possible, without letting our wishes or biases interfere.