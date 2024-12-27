Profit first by Mike Michalowicz: Transform your business from a cash-eating monster to a money-making machine

Conventional accounting uses the logical (albeit flawed) formula: Sales - Expenses = Profit. The problem is, businesses are run by humans, and humans aren’t always logical. Serial entrepreneur Mike Michalowicz has developed a behavioral approach to accounting that flips the formula: Sales - Profit = Expenses. Just as the most effective weight loss strat…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.