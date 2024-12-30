Presenting to Win by Jerry Weissman: The art of telling your stories and designing your slides

In this fully updated edition of his classic Presenting to Win, the world's #1 presentation consultant helps you connect with even the toughest, most high-level audiences – and move them to action. Jerry Weissman shows in-person and online presenters of all kinds how to tell compelling stories that focus on exactly what's in it for their listeners.
Drawi…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.