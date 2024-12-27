Based on extensive research and real-world examples, Pattern Breakers upends accepted wisdom about how to achieve breakthrough success, and provides a playbook for anyone launching a startup or creating a new product.
Pattern Breakers had its roots in the time when Mike Maples, a seasoned venture capitalist, was stumped, unable to get a grip on why some …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.