In AI, reasoning is the next frontier; it’s not just about more data but about deeper understanding.

Sam Altman was recently interviewed by Harry Stebbings and apart from the regular self-promotional notes, there are some interesting big take aways from his talk.

The big question first: Will OpenAI steamroll all other AI startups building on top of its APIs? What kind of startups will die? Or grow?

Great companies thrive by embracing complexity, not by seeking shortcuts.

Unlocking New Frontiers with Reasoning Models

For OpenAI, reasoning models are a priority, as they believe this capability can transform fields like science, coding, and problem-solving.

These models aim to facilitate breakthroughs that were previously impractical, pushing the boundaries of what AI can achieve independently and collaboratively, unlocking potential for tasks that require deeper understanding and contextual judgment.

Building for today’s limitations means you’re betting against tomorrow’s advancements.

OpenAI might steamroll startups

Sam Altman acknowledges the concern that OpenAI might "steamroll" startups by continually improving its models, potentially making certain niche solutions redundant.