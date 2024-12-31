NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth
BigIdeas.FM: Audiobooks delivered as conversational podcasts!
Noise by Daniel Kahneman: A flaw in human judgment
0:00
Current time: 0:00 / Total time: -25:52
-25:52

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth

Noise by Daniel Kahneman: A flaw in human judgment

Big Ideas from Noise by Daniel Kahneman, Olivier Sibony & Cass R. Sunstein
Dec 31, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

From the world-leaders in strategic thinking and the multi-million copy bestselling authors of Thinking Fast and Slow and Nudge, the next big book to change the way you think.

We like to think we make decisions based on good reasoning – and that our doctors, judges, politicians, economic forecasters and employers do too. In this groundbreaking book, thre…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth
BigIdeas.FM: Audiobooks delivered as conversational podcasts!
Goodbye old-school audiobooks. Meet BigIdeas.FM - we reimagined what a combo of audiobooks and podcast should be!
Big Ideas delivers book summaries in delightfully done conversational podcast format that makes it easy to digest and understand core topics - on a variety of topics (health, wealth, relationships)
Curated. Bite-sized.. Delightful Experience. Available on your favourite podcasting apps (Spotify, Apple Podcasts).
A perfect human+AI collab project.
Your time is precious: nextbigwhat's #BigIdeas.FM podcast brings you big ideas from books, articles, podcasts and videos. We not just save you time, but also pack a delightful learning experience - ensuring you grow wiser, daily!
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Not tomorrow - Here is the ultimate guide to defeat your inner procrastinator, mastering your time, and boosting your productivity
The ultimate hidden truth of the world by David Graeber
The shock doctrine by Naomi Klein: The rise of disaster capitalism
The tipping point by Malcolm Gladwell: How little things can make a big difference
Factfulness by Hans Rosling: Ten reasons we’re wrong about the world - and why things are better than you think
A short history of nearly everything by Bill Bryson
The book of humans by Adam Rutherford: A brief history of culture, sex, war and the evolution of us
There′s no such thing as crypto crime by Nick Furneaux– An investigator's guide