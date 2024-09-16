Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary

Get the book
The story of how information networks have made, and unmade, our world from the #1 Sunday Times bestselling author of Sapiens
Stories brought us together.
Books spread our ideas – and our mythologies.
The internet promised infinite knowledge.
The algorithm learned our secrets – and then turned us against each other.
What will AI do?
NEXUS is the thrilling account of how we arrived at this moment, and the urgent choices we must now make to survive – and to thrive.
