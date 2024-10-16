NBW: Your Curiosity Copilot
Big Ideas: Audiobooks that talk to you!
Lost illusions inside the tech bubble: The Money Trap
Preview
0:00
-1:28

Lost illusions inside the tech bubble: The Money Trap

Atomic ideas from the book The money trap by Alok Sama
Oct 16, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

Veteran Morgan Stanley banker Alok Sama thought he’d seen it all. Then he found himself chief dealmaker at the most influential technology investor in the world: SoftBank, backer of Arm Holdings, Yahoo, Nvidia, TikTok, Uber, T-Mobile, Alibaba and WeWork.

The Money Trap is Sama’s thrilling, stranger-than-fiction personal odyssey detailing his experiences …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to NBW: Your Curiosity Copilot to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

NBW: Your Curiosity Copilot
Big Ideas: Audiobooks that talk to you!
RIP Book summaries.
Say hello to Big Ideas by NextBigWhat.
We reimagined audiobooks - Big Ideas delivers book summaries in delightfully done conversational format that makes it easy to digest and understand core topics - on a variety of topics (health, wealth, relationships)
Curated. Bite-sized. Personalised. Delightful Experience. A human+AI collab project.
Your time is precious: nextbigwhat's #AtomicIdeas podcast brings you atomic ideas from books, articles, podcasts and videos. We not just save you time, but also pack a delightful learning experience - ensuring you grow wiser, daily!
Download the app: AtomicIdeas.Ai
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
✅ Your roadmap to overcome daily stresses and messes
I want to trust you, but.. I don't
How to think big? Start with identifying "smallest viable audience" #ThisisStrategy
What do big cats and teen suicides have in common?
Memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide #SonnyBoy
Go Small. Build momentum. And tackle all that matters in life #Microwins
A 'War' behind the battle lines you do not know about
Unlock Financial Mastery: Your guide to knowing what numbers really mean