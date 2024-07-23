Mira Murati, (CTO of OpenAI) on AI, AGI and the way fwd

In an interview with Kara Swisher, Mira Murati, the CTO of OpenAI and queen of the AI world, talks about the recent partnership with Apple, the intricacies of AI model development, and the ethical considerations surrounding data usage.

This is a must-read, as she provides hints, just like Sam Altman, about where her company is headed.

A landmark partnership with Apple

OpenAI's collaboration with Apple is a significant milestone aimed at integrating ChatGPT into Apple devices.

This partnership is designed to enhance user interaction with AI across various Apple products(like the decade-old, dysfunctional Siri!), creating a more seamless and natural user experience without the need to switch devices.