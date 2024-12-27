Marketing to mindstates by Will Leach: The practical guide to applying behavior design to research and marketing

Your nonconscious mind will filter out more than 99 percent of marketing you “see” today. Traditional marketing simply doesn’t work in today’s complex world. To reach today’s customers and influence their purchases, marketers and market researchers need to understand and harness the power of applied behavior psychology and behavior economics to break th…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.