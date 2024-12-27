Admiral William H. McRaven has been in the Navy for 37 years and in 2014 made a speech about the ten life-changing principles that he learned during those years. The video of his speech went viral reaching ten million views and now his inspiring book, Make Your Bed, has taken the US by storm.
He spoke about how these ten essential lessons helped him over…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.