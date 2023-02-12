"Main Kabhi Batsman nahi tha" - Rohit Sharma on being god gifted.
With the masterful ton, Rohit became the first Indian captain to score hundreds in Tests, ODIs, and T20Is. He also became only the fourth international captain-batsman to accomplish the feat, joining Babar Azam (Pakistan), Faf du Plessis (South Africa), and Tillakaratne Dilshan (Sri Lanka).
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.