LoserThink by Scott Adams Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book LoserThink by Scott Adams.
Loserthink has unproductive ways of thinking. Even if you’re intelligent and well-informed, you can fall into the trap of loserthink. The book describes the many different ways in which loserthink can manifest and lead to suboptimal outcomes.
Incentives Influence Outcomes
When money, reputation,…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.