Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobooks Summary of the book Lean In by Sheryl Sandberg
Sheryl Sandberg has been the Chief Operating Officer of Facebook for over a decade. This is a fair and honest look at gender inequality.
The Premise
We live in an intriguing era in which women have achieved unprecedented levels of expression, owing largely to the feminist movements of the 1960s…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.