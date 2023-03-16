Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Leaders Eat Last by Simon Sinek.
Determining a company’s WHY is crucial, but only the beginning. The next step is how do you get people on board with your WHY? How do you inspire deep trust and commitment to the company and one another? Lets find out.
How to Lead
Efficiently leading an organization is something that many …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.