Kaizen by Sarah Harvey Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Kaizen by Sarah Harvey.
Small habits to move towards big change.
Kaizen Is Incremental Growth
In Japanese, the word Kaizen translates to many things, but the main idea is simply “change.” To take advantage of the power of change, you need to start with your habits.
Your brain is always making habits as a way to save pow…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.