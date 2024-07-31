Things have never trended in our direction. You have to will the future into existence: NVIDIA's Jensen Huang on AI and the future of tech
The era of physical AI is here..and more predictions by Jensen Huang
In this Siggraph keynote conversation, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang discusses the company's journey from computer graphics to AI, the impact of generative AI on various industries, and NVIDIA's vision for the future of computing.
Huang talks about the challenges and opportunities presented by accelerated computing, the importance of open-source AI, and the role of NVIDIA in shaping the next generation of technology.
Big ideas from Jensen Huang’s talk
NVIDIA's Evolution: From Graphics to AI
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.