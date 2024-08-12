India is emerging as a significant hub for global lifestyle brands, with 90% of the top 50 global brands active in the country.

Here are the big ideas from a recent report by Bain and Myntra on how consumers shop, search vs browsing behavior and how tier-2/3 is driving the next growth.

India’s lifestyle market is pegged at $130Bn and 80% of it is fashion!

90% of the top 50 global brands are active in the country.

Revenue Growth: Approximately 50% of these global brands have more than USD 30 million in revenue from India.

Market Growth:

Brand Expansion : Over the past year, more than 60 varied lifestyle brands have either launched or planned to launch in India. This includes large-scale brands with global revenues of over USD 1 billion, mid-scale brands, luxury brands, and specialized East Asian brands.

Online Sales : The online channel is the preferred entry point for global brands in India, offering access to 175 million e-lifestyle shoppers, granular customer insights, and comprehensive operational support.

Tier-2 City Penetration: Brands like H&M and Mango have successfully used online platforms to expand their reach into tier-2 cities, overcoming operational challenges in the Indian market.

Market Composition: