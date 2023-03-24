Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Ikigai by Héctor García and Francesc Miralles.
The happiness of being busy with life. :)
The grand essentials to happiness in this life are something to do, something to love, and something to hope for.
WASHINGTON BURNAP
IKIGAI
Ikigai is a Japanese concept that basically means “the happiness of always being busy”.
The Japane…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.