Humility Is the New Smart by Edward D. Hess Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Humility Is the New Smart by Edward D. Hess and Katherine Ludwig.

To manage and lead a team, you need to meditate so that you dissolve your ego. Buddhism for the corporate world.

Smart Machine Age

Society is on the verge of a technological tsunami. Artificial intelligence, the internet of Things, virtual reality, robotics, nanotechnology, deep learning, human brain mapping, and biomedical, genetic, and cyborg engineering advances will change the way most of us live and work.

This Smart Machine Age (SMA) has the potential to be as disruptive and transformative for us as the Agricultural Age and Industrial Revolution were for them.

Get Ready For The Next Ride

The American worker has been outsourced, off-shored, and automated on many factory floors and in many routine tasks over the last few decades. Following that will be broader and more comprehensive automation, which will likely affect many more workers, including many professionals.

While automation has been taking place for decades, technology is now starting to replace knowledge workers such as accountants, business managers, doctors, lawyers, journalists, researchers, architects, higher-education teachers, and consultants.

The American Dream

Smart technologies will pervade and change many aspects of our professional and personal lives, challenging our fundamental beliefs about success, opportunity, and the American Dream in many ways. The most recent research indicates that technology will replace 47 percent of US jobs or displace up to eighty million US workers within the next ten to twenty years.

