In 1999, the Mars Polar Lander crashed on the Martian surface, and the team needed a new approach to landing on Mars before sending their own rover. But they stumbled on a new, game-changing question:

Can we send two rovers instead of one?

By focusing on the overall strategy (minimizing risk) rather than a specific tactic (fixing the landing gear), they discovered a solution hiding in plain sight (the successful Mars Exploration Rovers, Spirit and Opportunity, were sent as a pair in 2003).

AI generated image ofcourse :)

While I’m no rocket scientist, I can tell you that knowing how to solve problems is vital if you want to be successful. The ability to ask the right questions, even when things are going right is damn critical for all and that’s where thinking like rocket scientists matter.

If you stick to the familiar, you won’t find the unexpected.

A rocket scientist doesn’t focus on how likely a moonshot is to fail. She focuses on all the things that could go right.

Our obsession with certainty leads us astray and why all progress takes place in uncertain conditions

A rocket scientist doesn't become an expert by building a perfect rocket on her first try. She becomes an expert by launching a thousand imperfect rockets, learning from each one, and constantly iterating.

That’s why you’re going to love learning how to develop these skills in Ozan Varol’s Think Like a Rocket Scientist: Simple Strategies You Can Use to Make Giant Leaps in Work and Life.

Before we proceed, India based subscribers can subscribe using the below Razorpay link (as Stripe doesn’t work with all Indian cards).

Subscribe (Razorpay)

Note that the subscription price will go up from Monday onwards.

The 9 strategies to think like a scientist.