How to Do the Work by Nicole LePera: Recognize Your Patterns, Heal from Your Past, and Create Your Self

As a clinical psychologist, Dr Nicole LePera found herself frustrated by the limitations of traditional psychotherapy. Wanting more for her patients - and for herself - she began a journey to develop a united philosophy of mental, physical and spiritual health that equips people with the tools necessary to heal themselves. After experiencing the life-ch…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.