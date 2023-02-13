How to Decide by Annie Duke Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book How to Decide by Annie Duke
A practical guide to the pitfalls of decision-making and how to make your life easier by making fast decisions with positive results.
Why You Should Care About Making Better Decisions
Luck and the quality of your decisions determine how your life turns out. You can't change your luck, but you …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.