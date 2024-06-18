Google’s Gemini app is now available in India, supporting English and nine Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

The app allows you to type, talk, or even add an image to get the assistance you need. Take a picture of a flat tire for instructions on how to change it, or get help writing that perfect thank you note – the possibilities are endless. This marks a significant step forward in our journey to build a truly conversational, multimodal, and helpful AI assistant.

Currently it’s Android only - on iOS, Gemini access is rolling out directly from the Google app over the next few weeks.

What’s the big deal? Support for Indian languages

Gemini Advanced in 9 Indian languages: Hindi, Bengali, Gujarati, Kannada, Malayalam, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, and Urdu.

With a massive 1 million token context window, Gemini Advanced now boasts the longest context of any widely available consumer chatbot worldwide. This allows it to process and understand vast amounts of information, from lengthy documents (up to 1,500 pages)!

The support for Indian languages is a cherry on the cake for Google, as others like ChatGPT lack (severely) in this area.

Do give Gemini a try and share your opinion. Is it useful?