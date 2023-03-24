Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard P. Rumelt Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Good Strategy, Bad Strategy by Richard P. Rumelt.
Strategy is the craft of figuring out which purposes are both worth pursuing and capable of being accomplished.
Good and Bad Strategy
Strategy is the application of strength against weakness.
Strategy creates new strengths through subtle shifts in viewpoint.
Most organizati…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.