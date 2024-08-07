Flipkart has launched “Minutes", its quick commerce (10 mins grocery delivery) business and is running a pilot in Bangalore.

For ecommerce players like Flipkart and Amazon, quick commerce is not an option anymore as Zepto and Blinkits of the world are eating away their pie.

But the question for Flipkart is that the brand enjoys a lot more loyalty and presence in tier 2 and 3 cities, as opposed to tier-1 cities, where Amazon has a lead.