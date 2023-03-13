Find Your Happy at Work by Beverly E. Jones Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Find Your Happy at Work by Beverly E. Jones.
Feeling stuck in a rut at work? According to executive coach Beverly Jones, even if you don’t love what you do, you can find meaning and happiness in your career
Feeling Happy At Your Job
More than half of American workers feel stuck in their current jobs or are too agitated an…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.