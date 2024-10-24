Unlock Financial Mastery: Your guide to knowing what numbers really mean

Using the groundbreaking formula they introduced in their book Financial Intelligence: A Manager's Guide to Knowing What the Numbers Really Mean, Karen Berman and Joe Knight present the essentials of finance specifically for entrepreneurial managers. Drawing on their work training tens of thousands of people at leading organizations worldwide, the authors provide a deep understanding of the basics of financial management and measurement, along with hands on activities to practice what you are reading.
Here are 7 key takeaways from Financial Intelligence by Karen Berman and Joe Knight:
Understanding Financial Statements: The book emphasises the importance of comprehending the basic financial statements—balance sheet, income statement, and cash flow statement—so you can understand the financial health of any business.
Distinguishing Between Profit and Cash Flow: Berman explains the difference between profit (what a company earns) and cash flow (the actual money that flows in and out). A company can be profitable on paper but still struggle with cash flow issues.
