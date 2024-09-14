Get the book

Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas

Success doesn’t come from suffering. In fact, it’s the opposite: feeling good leads to success.

The principles of feel-good productivity can help anyone achieve more by focusing on what truly motivates them and brings them joy in their work and life.

We think that productivity is all about hard work. That the road to success is lined with endless frustration and toil. But what if there's another way?

Dr Ali Abdaal - the world's most-followed productivity expert - has uncovered an easier, happier path to success. Drawing on decades of psychological research, he has found that the secret to productivity and success isn't grind - it's feeling good. If you can make your work feel good, then productivity takes care of itself.