NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Atomic Ideas: Audiobooks that talk to you!
Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas
0:00
-22:22

Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas

Sep 14, 2024
Share

Get the book

------

Feel Good Productivity by Ali Abdaal: Book Summary + Atomic Ideas

Success doesn’t come from suffering. In fact, it’s the opposite: feeling good leads to success.

The principles of feel-good productivity can help anyone achieve more by focusing on what truly motivates them and brings them joy in their work and life.

We think that productivity is all about hard work. That the road to success is lined with endless frustration and toil. But what if there's another way?
Dr Ali Abdaal - the world's most-followed productivity expert - has uncovered an easier, happier path to success. Drawing on decades of psychological research, he has found that the secret to productivity and success isn't grind - it's feeling good. If you can make your work feel good, then productivity takes care of itself.

Discussion about this podcast

NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You
Atomic Ideas: Audiobooks that talk to you!
Atomic Ideas from the world's best non-fiction books. We reimagined audiobooks - Atomic Ideas delivers book summaries in delightfully done conversational format that makes it easy to digest and understand core topics - on a variety of topics (health, wealth, relationships)
Curated. Bite-sized. Personalised. Delightful Experience.
Your time is precious: nextbigwhat's #AtomicIdeas podcast brings you atomic ideas from books, articles, podcasts and videos. We not just save you time, but also pack a delightful learning experience - ensuring you grow wiser, daily!
Download the app: AtomicIdeas.Ai
Listen on
Substack App
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
Nexus by Yuval Noah Harari #AudioBook #BookSummary
Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Atomic Habits: Summary and Atomic Ideas
Think Faster, Talk Smarter: How to Speak Successfully When You're Put on the Spot
Unfuck your shame: Using Science to Accept Our Feelings, Resolve Guilt, and Connect with Ourselves (5-Minute Therapy)
Pattern Breakers by Mike Maples Jr: Big ideas in conversational tone #FreeSummary
The Three Laws of Performance by Steve Zaffron Audiobook | Free Summary