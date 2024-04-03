So what the JEPA (Joint-Embedding Predictive Architecture) system when it’s being trained is trying to do, is extract as much information as possible from the input, but yet only extract information that is relatively easily predictable. – Yann LeCun

This conversation features a conversation between Yann LeCun, the Chief AI Scientist at Meta and a professor at NYU, and Lex Fridman.

The discussion revolves around the future of AI, with LeCun sharing his insights on topics such as open-source AI, the limitations of Large Language Models (LLMs), the concept of Meta AI, and the potential of AI in enhancing human intelligence.

Table of Contents

The urgency of open-source AI

Open-source AI development plays a crucial role in mitigating the risk of power concentration in proprietary systems.

The control of information access by a few entities could pose significant threats.

As such, an open-source approach would foster collaboration and innovation in the AI field.

The limitations of Large Language Models

While Large Language Models (LLMs) like GPT-4 have made significant strides, they lack essential aspects of intelligent behavior such as understanding the physical world, reasoning, and planning.

This highlights the need for AI models to go beyond language manipulation to exhibit comprehensive intelligence.