Day Trading Attention by Gary Vaynerchuk: Summary
Sep 16, 2024
In his latest book, Gary Vaynerchuk argues that today’s fast-growing businesses, brands, content creators, and influencers have one thing in common:

They mastered storytelling in areas of underpriced attention, which predominantly exists across a handful of social media platforms. Informed by 20+ years of business and marketing success, he contends that the biggest transformation and opportunity is the “TikTokification of Social Media.”

Increasingly, platforms are distributing content based on what users are interested in, rather than who they follow.

Small businesses, large corporations, and creators can take advantage of this trend to develop brand and grow sales by producing relevant, strategic content, even if they don’t have an audience.

But how does one make relevant content? What should advertisements look like, in this new world?

