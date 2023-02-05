Convinced! by Jack Nasher Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Convinced! by Jack Nasher.
Mentalist Jack Nasher offers tips to help you appear more competent, attractive, intelligent and important.
Prove Your Competence & Win People Over
● Use the "impression management" tools from the "eight pillars of competence" to persuade others of your competence.
● Competence and brilliance are…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.