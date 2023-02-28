Building A Storybrand by Donald Miller Audiobook | Free Summary

Free Audiobook summary of the book Building A Storybrand by Donald Miller.
Companies tend to sell solutions to external problems, but customers buy solutions to internal problems. Building a StoryBrand is about making your customer the hero of a story.
The Key to Being Seen, Heard, and Understood
If we haven’t clarified our message, our customers won’t lis…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NextBigWhat: Startups, AI and You to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.