Biohack Your Brain by Kristen Willeumier Audiobook | Free Summary

The brain is not a machine or an organ, but an entire universe in itself.

Defining The Brain: A Primer

French philosopher Descartes compared the human brain to a hydraulic mechanism. Later, scientists compared it to a telephone. Later on, it was compared to a computer.

An American neuroscientist, Kristen Willeumier, compares the brain to a high-performance sports vehicle. You must provide your brain with regular maintenance and high-quality fuel if you want it to run smoothly.

The Brain Is Both Complicated and Necessary for Human Survival

Every second, hundreds of billions of messages are exchanged between brain cells known as neurons. This neural activity generates enough electricity to light a low-wattage light bulb. Your brain will be able to charge a smartphone after 70 hours.

The brain also stores a lot of information. On average, it has the equivalent of 2.5 million gigabytes of digital memory.

The Most Intricate Object In The Galaxy

The adult brain contains 100 billion neurons. Each of these brain cells is linked to approximately 10,000 other cells. Synapses are gaps in the network that allow neurons to communicate with one another. In total, there are approximately 100 trillion unique connections between neurons.

To put that in context, it's more than 1,000 times the number of stars in our galaxy.

