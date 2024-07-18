AI Newsletter: Sam Altman's 27 mn 'Mumbai' style apartment; $11 million missing from an Enterprise AI startup
Google is showing less AI-generated search results these days
The Next, the Big, and the What from the world of AI.
#BIG idea of the day
The Internet is shifting: Patreon cofounder on evolving creator-fan relationships
What's happening here is we are in the middle of another shift, and this is a big one. If the '90s was Web 1, and the 2000s was Web 2, and the 2010s was ranking, I'm worried that the 2020s could become the death of the follower : Musician and Patreon cofounder, Jack Conte [read the idea]
#NEXT: AI News
OnPlatform, an enterprise AI startup, laid off all staff members after allegedly discovering that $11 million in cash was missing, with the CEO Alex Beckman also resigning (“only 37 cents was left in an account that was supposed to have $11 million.”)
Microsoft's AI-powered Designer app is now available to all users on iOS and Android. The app lets people generate images and designs using AI for free.
Google appears to be showing its AI-generated search results less often in recent weeks, according to a recent study from an SEO company.
Sam Altman’s $27 million San Francisco luxury abode is apparently plagued with issues, ranging from a leaky infinity pool to faulty piping that dumped raw sewage on the property, according to a lawsuit claim (Altman purchased a “lemon” with “pervasive shoddy workmanship and corner-cutting.”, says the lawsuit - reminds us of Mumbai styled apt!)
Apple states that its OpenELM model does not power any AI features, including Apple Intelligence, following a report that claimed Apple used YouTube subtitles to train the model. Earlier this week, an investigation revealed that Apple and other tech giants had utilized YouTube subtitles for training their AI models.
Anthropic and Menlo Ventures announced a $100 mn anthology fund in partnership to support seed and series A AI startups globally, marking the first instance of an LLM provider launching a fund.
#NEXT: AI products
inspiration of the day
quote of the day
“You know, I often see CEOs of big corporations who already have an advantageous position in AI talk about how AI must be regulated and the terrible safety dangers of AI. I can’t help but think that their urgency to push regulation of AI would only help them, as they are the current incumbents, and harm the consumer.” JD Vance, the current republican VP candidate, on Big Tech and AI companies [Via].