A therapeutic journey by Alain de Botton: Lessons from the school of life

A healthy mind knows how to hope, hanging on tenaciously to the reasons to keep going.
A healthy mind resists unfair comparisons, not allowing others’ successes to throw it off course.
A healthy mind avoids catastrophic imaginings, distinguishing worries of what could happen from what likely will.
Just as there is no such thing as a human being who will ne…
