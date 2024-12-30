7 strategies for wealth & happiness by Jim Rohn: Power ideas from America’s foremost business philosopher

“Don’t wish it were easier. Wish you were better.”
You don’t have to choose between wealth and happiness—they spring from the same fountain of abundance. With this book, you’ll discover the seven essential strategies you need for success:
Unleash the Power of Goals
Seek Knowledge
Learn the Miracle of Personal Development
Control Your Finances
Master Time
Surro…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to NBW: Your homepage to AI, Startups and Personal Growth to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.