NBW: Your Curiosity Copilot
Big Ideas: Audiobooks that talk to you!
✅ Your roadmap to overcome daily stresses and messes
Preview
0:00
-1:26

✅ Your roadmap to overcome daily stresses and messes

Big ideas from the book 12 Habits for a Sound Mind and Joyful Life by Diane E Arnold
Oct 26, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

12 Habits for a Sound Mind and Joyful Life by Diane E. Arnold offers a practical guide to achieving mental wellness. As a licensed counselor, Arnold introduces 12 healthy habits designed to help readers overcome common emotional challenges like self-doubt, shame, and anxiety.

Through her insights, she encourages embracing a Spirit-filled sense of self-as…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to NBW: Your Curiosity Copilot to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

NBW: Your Curiosity Copilot
Big Ideas: Audiobooks that talk to you!
RIP Book summaries.
Say hello to Big Ideas by NextBigWhat.
We reimagined audiobooks - Big Ideas delivers book summaries in delightfully done conversational format that makes it easy to digest and understand core topics - on a variety of topics (health, wealth, relationships)
Curated. Bite-sized. Personalised. Delightful Experience. A human+AI collab project.
Your time is precious: nextbigwhat's #AtomicIdeas podcast brings you atomic ideas from books, articles, podcasts and videos. We not just save you time, but also pack a delightful learning experience - ensuring you grow wiser, daily!
Download the app: AtomicIdeas.Ai
Listen on
Substack App
Apple Podcasts
Spotify
YouTube Music
Pocket Casts
RSS Feed
Recent Episodes
I want to trust you, but.. I don't
How to think big? Start with identifying "smallest viable audience" #ThisisStrategy
What do big cats and teen suicides have in common?
Memoir of a man who has nothing left to fear and nothing left to hide #SonnyBoy
Go Small. Build momentum. And tackle all that matters in life #Microwins
A 'War' behind the battle lines you do not know about
Unlock Financial Mastery: Your guide to knowing what numbers really mean